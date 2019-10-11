Corby Steelmen ready for semi-final action as they take on TV’s Great Model Railway Challenge

Model train enthusiasts from Corby are still on track to win a TV challenge show with their semi-final being screened this weekend.

The Corby and District Model Railway Society team have been filming with Channel 5 for the second series of The Great Model Railway Challenge.

Corby and District Model Railway Club 'Steelmen' Kevin Elsby, William Welby, 16, Craig Tyler, Francis Rossi

In the show, 15 teams of six people compete against the clock and each other to build a variety of themed layouts.

Judges have whittled down the 15 teams in five heats to six teams in the semi-finals, including team ‘Steelmen’.

On Saturday night, the team will pit their model making and layout wits against three other teams from across the UK.

The team had the oldest and youngest members competing in the series.

Chairman of the 40-strong member society Craig Tyler said: “It was tough going, being thrust into the limelight.”

Their creations, as seen on TV, will be revealed to the public at their model railway show in Corby at the end of this month.

Mr Tyler added: “We have been allowed to keep the layouts that we made for the show and we will be showing them at our exhibition in October.

“Our group wants to encourage more members to join - there’s something for everyone.

“We welcome everyone from total beginners to experts, from young to old male or female.”

The society’s annual two-day exhibition takes place on Saturday, October 26, from 10am to 5pm and Sunday, October 27, from 11am to 4pm at SS Peter & Andrew Church Hall in Beanfield Avenue, Corby.

Admission is £4 for adults, £3 for senior citizens, £2 for children and a family ticket (2+2) is £10.

Viewers will be able to see if the Corby Steelmen come off the rails or make it the final destination when the series pulls out from the TV station.

The Great Model Railway Challenge semi-final will be screened at 7.45pm on Saturday (October 12) on Channel 5.

For further information visit the Corby and District Model Railway Society’s Facebook Page.