Corby sports stars shine at awards

It was an evening of celebration at the Best Western Rockingham Forest Hotel as Corby’s local sporting stars were recognised at the town’s annual Sports Awards organised by Corby Council.

The 2019 winners are:

Primary Sports School of the Year 2019: St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School and Nursery - St Patrick’s are the first (and only) school in Corby to achieve the Platinum School Games Mark, recognition of their consistent high quality provision and whole-school commitment to PE, school sport and wider provision physical activity.

The school has 100 per cent of their pupils participating in intra and inter-school competition, offers booster sessions for pupils less able in physical education and a range of non-traditional clubs and activities.

Secondary Sports School of the Year 2019: Brooke Weston Academy - Brooke Weston have attended 12 COTSSP inter-school competitions in addition to competing in district sports calendars for boys and girls in athletics, football, cricket, rugby, netball, basketball and hockey in years 7 to 11.

The school’s intra-school programme allows 100 per cent of pupils to participate in competitive sport. The curriculum is ever developing to meet student needs, and staff are working with local clubs such as Northampton Saints to improve quality of teaching and pathway into sustained community sporting participation.

Young Volunteer of the Year 2019: Molly Cunningham - Molly is passionate about football, playing for Hellenic Football Club as well as Corby Town too.

As well as this, Molly also helped coach a younger team and helped support and run a summer football camp. Her passion for football goes beyond the pitch as she helps raise money for the club where she raised £150 from her own cake sale.

Community Champion of the Year 2019: Matt Robey - Matt is a very important asset as part of a team of run leaders at Corby Running Marvels as well as the Event Director for Corby Parkrun.

Matt is very enthusiastic for the sport as well as the local community and volunteers his time on a Saturday morning as well as midweek evenings so that others can achieve their goals.

Since taking over Matt has rebranded Corby Running Marvels which, in his care, goes from strength to strength.

Get Active 2019: Vikki Fairhurst - Vikki has worked on improving her health and wellbeing as a result she has managed to lose 10 stone.

She has joined the gym and now attends 5-6 times a week.

Vikki has used the incentive to get healthier to care for her disabled son who has cerebral palsy, epilepsy and confined to a wheelchair. Vikki wanted to get fit and healthy to assist in meeting his care needs. She gave up smoking and has said that the weight loss and physical activity helps with her mental health.

Community Club of the Year 2019: Corby Gymnastics Academy - the club has had a very successful year as their members have won many awards and reached many finals. As well as this, they still have county, regional and national competitions to look forward to this year.

Community Organisation/ Group of the Year 2019: Corby Parkrun - the free weekly run has continued to rise throughout the year as they have gained lots more members from the previous year. In the past year Corby Parkrun have had over 2100 unique runners and 249 volunteers giving up their time to help the community. Corby Parkrun is a community full of people of all abilities and ages that help people adopt a healthier lifestyle.

Disabled Sports Achiever 2019: Ryan Walden - Ryan is a member of the NRG Disability club and suffers from cerebral palsy but does not let this affect him from taking part in sports. Ryan loves to get involved with any sport and gives his best at it. Over the last year, Ryan has achieved lots of things like scoring in Basketball and hitting a ball with a racket, things he has regularly struggled with in the past.

Community Activator 2019: Henry Arthur – Henry wears many hats when it comes to Table Tennis across Corby and Northamptonshire. Henry works as a volunteer and on a paid basis. He is head coach at Corby Town Table Tennis Centre and works with a mixture of senior and junior players each week. He develops players from complete beginner to high level local league standards, and also assisting with the running of the Cadet and Junior Teams at National Leagues. Henry also works at Corby Smash Table Tennis working with a number of players on a one-one basis and visiting multiple schools across Corby as part of his coach role.

Young Sportsperson of the Year 2019: Jessica Nelson - Jessica is a member of Rutland Sailing Club and has been competing at a high level for many years. Over the past year, Jessica has had a lot of success as part of the Nation’s Cup team winning at the European Championships and the Welsh National Youth Ladies Champions of 2019. In the winter, Jessica works and trains for up to six hours a day and throughout the year in all weather conditions, showing her determination and focus to succeed in her sport.

Long Time Contribution to Sport 2019: Charles King - As a former Dorset County Cross country champion, Charles as a child was very dedicated to athletics joining the sport at the age of 12. Charles has a further passion of aquatics and has been a qualified swimming coach for more than 20 years, both teaching and coaching in Corby. He has coached thousands and thousands of children of all ages at the old Corby swimming pool and the new International pool.

Corby Borough Council’s Lead Member for Community, Cllr John McGhee, said: “I am very proud each year to recognise and celebrate all of our local sportspeople who contribute and achieve so much in their chosen field. Sport is important to Corby and it always amazes me to meet so many new and inspiring nominees each year.

“Well done to all of our nominees this year, whether they walked away with a trophy or not, they are ALL winners and should be extremely proud.”

The 2019 Corby Sports Awards were sponsored by Rockingham Forest Best Western Hotel, Corby Sports Forum, Ace Furniture, Northamptonshire Sport, Cambridge Weight Plan and M R Industrial Services Ltd.