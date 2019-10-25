Corby sports stars shine at annual town award ceremony

Corby's sporting heroes have been honoured at the town's annual sports awards recognising the achievements of volunteers and participants.

Nominees gathered at the celebration at the Best Western Rockingham Forest Hotel on Wednesday, October 23 to hear the winners announced.

Ryan Waldenwinner of the Disabled Sports Achiever 2019 award with Jean Addison deputy leader of Corby Council

The winners:

St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School and Nursery were awarded Primary Sports School of the Year.

The first and only school in Corby to achieve the Platinum School Games Mark, the school was recognised for 'their consistent high quality provision and whole-school commitment to PE,

school sport and wider provision physical activity'.

Brooke Weston volunteers at Kids of Steel 2019

Every pupil at the school participates sports competitions and the school also offers booster sessions for pupils less able in physical education.

The Secondary Sports School of the Year 2019 title went to Brooke Weston Academy for taking part in twelve inter-school competitions in addition to competing in district sports

events for boys and girls in athletics, football, cricket, rugby, netball, basketball and hockey in Years 7 to 11.

Pupils from Brooke Weston's leadership programme also volunteered at TATA Kids of Steel and Corby Town Sports.

Footballer Molly Cunningham was named Young Volunteer of the Year.

Active as a player and volunteer, on and off the pitch, Molly's passion for football playing for Hellenic Football Club as well as Corby Town has encouraged her to volunteer as a coach.

This year she helped support and run a summer football camp raised £150 from her own cake sale to help fund the event.

Corby Park Run event director Matt Robey was named Community Champion of the Year 2019 for his work as a run leader at Corby Running Marvels and the popular Parkrun.

As well as Saturday mornings Matt volunteers midweek evenings so help others achieve their goals.

Super slimmer and new-found fitness fanatic Vikki Fairhurst was awarded the Get Active 2019 trophy.

Vikki was motivated to get healthier to help her care for her son who has cerebral palsy, epilepsy and is confined to a wheelchair.

She quit smoking and has managed to lose ten stone after joining the gym which she attends up to six times a week.

Corby Gymnastics Academy, winner of Community Club of the Year 2019, was recognised for their successful year engaging their gymnasts taking part in county, regional and national competitions.

Winners of the Community Organisation/Group of the Year 2019 were Corby Parkrun. The West Glebe-based, Saturday morning free-to-enter running event has more than 2,100 registered runners and 249 volunteers.

Ryan Walden was named the Disabled Sports Achiever 2019. Ryan, who has cerebral palsy, is a member of the NRG Disability Club where he has been working on his sport skills including shooting hoops in Basketball and racket skills.

Table tennis coach Henry Arthur of Corby Smash Table Tennis was named as Community Activator 2019.

Henry works as a volunteer, and on a paid basis, as a table tennis coach at Corby Town Table Tennis Centre working with senior and junior players,

He also helps with the running of the cadet and junior Teams at National Leagues and at Corby Smash Table Tennis.

Super sailor Jessica Nelson was awarded Young Sportsperson of the Year 2019 for her dedication to sailing - training for up to six hours a day in all weathers.

Jessica who is a member of Rutland Sailing Club was a part of the Nation’s Cup team winning at the European Championships and the Welsh National Youth Ladies Champions of 2019.

Swimming coach Charles King was recognised for his dedicated 20-year-long service with the Long Time Contribution to Sport 2019 award.

Charles' passion for all things aquatic has led to two decades of both teaching and coaching thousands of children to swim and to dive.

As a Level 2 qualified diving instructor Charles has helped hundreds of children and young people to achieve their ASA diving levels and also gives up his free time to support the Corby

Steel Diving Club in competitions.

Corby Borough Council’s Lead Member for Community, Cllr John McGhee, said: "I am very proud each year to recognise and celebrate all of our local sportspeople who contribute and

achieve so much in their chosen field.

"Sport is important to Corby and it always amazes me to meet so many new and inspiring nominees each year.

"Well done to all of our nominees this year, whether they walked away with a trophy or not, they are all winners and should be extremely proud."

The 2019 Corby Sports Awards were very generously sponsored by Rockingham Forest Best Western Hotel, Corby Sports Forum, Ace Furniture, Northamptonshire Sport, Cambridge Weight Plan and M R Industrial Services Ltd.