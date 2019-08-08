Corby Space Chase response out of this world

Corby Library summer reading challenge organisers are over the moon with the number of children who have signed up to take part in their Space Chase.

Since mid-July young readers have been blasting off to visit the library and get on board the free book-based summer of fun.

Corby Cube

The space theme marks the 50th anniversary since the first moon landing.

Children have to read six books over the summer period, receiving stickers for each one successfully finished and being awarded a gold medal when completed.

At the half way stage, the library has had more than 500 children sign up to the challenge already.

Staff have been holding their own space race counting the number of readers from each school to see which one is out of this world.

Library picture

Currently, Cottingham Primary School is pipping Woodnewton - a learning community, Beanfield Primary School and St Brendan’s School but with the count down carrying on until Saturday, September 7, pupils can still help to rocket their school to the top of the leader board.

A spokesman said: “If your child hasn’t started #SpaceChase yet, just pop in to begin - it’s free to take part.

“There are stickers, medals and certificates to be won and pre-school children can also take part in Space Chase this year too.”

As part of the reading celebration children of all ages have been invited to make a suncatcher with artist Linzi Bright.

The two-hour space sun catcher craft sessions take place on Saturday, August 10, in Corby library in the Corby Cube from 10am to 11am and 11am to midday.

Children can make a colourful solar system-based ornament to take home all for the less than astronomical price of just 50p to cover the costs of materials.

Booking for each session can be made at the reception desk in the library, via the Corby Library Facebook page, by emailing corlib@firstforwellbeing.co.uk or by calling 0300 1261000.