Corby shop Much Loved relocating to Kettering

A Corby shop owner who had been given notice to quit her Old Village premises has vowed to carry on her business in Kettering.

Gaye Henry, who runs the popular Much Loved in High Street, had been given notice to leave the Grade II listed property by the end of September.

Now Gaye has plans to relocate her Aladdin’s cave-style store to a former factory building in Kettering.

From the new Tresham Street location she is hoping to sell her eclectic range of furniture, giftware and Italian fashion, and to hold art and upholstery workshops.

Gaye said: “Sadly, after six happy years of trading, Much Loved will close its Old Village doors on the September 28 with a farewell party.

“We did not want to leave Corby and all the fabulous customers/friends we have but simply could not find a suitable affordable alternative premises.

“On our Facebook page we did a survey to see if people would be prepared to shop with us in Kettering and the vast majority said they would.

“We are moving to a wonderful old factory building owned by one our customers. She would love to see the building used for creative use.”

Gaye and her assistant Leah are hoping to use the new premises for Annie Sloan workshops, upholstery, felting, art and ceramics classes.

She said: ”Although the used new place is not quite as pretty as our current home, we will be making it pretty.

“Out of the trauma has come an awareness of the local support.

“The people of Corby and Kettering are lovely.

“We are what we are because of Corby people and we will be what we’re going to be because of Kettering people.”