A Corby boy shot in the back in a woodland gun attack is in ‘serious’ condition this evening.

Detectives investigating the shooting of the 17-year-old boy in town centre woodland are appealing for people in the local area to check their doorbell and CCTV cameras.

The incident happened in Westcott Way just after 4.30pm yesterday (April 11) when the boy was shot. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Hopkinson said: “We understand the worry and concern that an incident like this can cause the local community, and I want to reassure our local residents that we have a team of detectives working on the case in order to bring the person or people responsible to justice.

Police at cordon in Wescott Way/National World

“I would ask anyone in the local area with CCTV or doorbell cameras to please review your footage between 4pm and 4.35pm yesterday and to contact us if you see or hear anything on them that may help us. Your property does not have to overlook the scene as we are interested in any audio your devices may have picked up as well.

“Any small piece of information could be vital and we would rather receive well-meaning information that turns out to be nothing than to not receive it at all.”

Detectives are working at ‘fast pace’ to find the gunman.

Anyone with information that could help the detectives working on this case, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or report online at www.northants.police.uk/ro.

Quote incident number 25000210446.