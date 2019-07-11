Corby sewage pipes will finally be replaced this month

Long-suffering residents of Stephenson Way will finally see decrepit sewers ripped up and replaced after Anglian Water finally agreed to carry-out the work.

The street, in the oldest part of Corby New Town, has been flooded with raw sewage on many occasions during the past three years but Anglian Water have always patched up existing pipes, only for them to burst again weeks later.

The latest incident saw the road surface lift by three inches after the pipes burst again.

Now Anglian Water has announced it will replace sewers along the road from Pen Green Lane to the northern junction with Rockingham Road opposite The Raven.

The replacement work is due to start from July 29 and is expected to last for five weeks.

The water company is today (Thursday, July 11) holding an open event for local people to find out more at Stephenson Way Community Centre from noon to 8pm.

Regan Harris from Anglian Water said: “We know that the repeated bursts on our sewer pipe on Stephenson Way have been disruptive for residents and we’re sorry for that. This work should greatly reduce the likelihood this happening again in the future.

“In order to allow teams to work safely, a road closure will be in place along Stephenson Way. However, access for the emergency services will be maintained at all times.

“Advanced warning signs will be put in place to notify residents of the upcoming works. Temporary bus stops will also be in place in the area to ensure that services can continue as usual.”

Further information can also be found on the Anglian Water In Your Area website or by contacting the 24-hour helpline on 03457 145 145, quoting 56015461.