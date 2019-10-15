Corby school’s smashing new home for future sports stars

A Corby sports club has joined forces with a town primary school to inspire table tennis stars of the future.

Rockingham Primary School, part of the David Ross Education Trust, and Corby Smash Table Tennis Club launched the new venture with an action-packed afternoon last week.

Action in The Arc

Tracey Hudson, headteacher of Rockingham Primary School, said: “The afternoon has been fantastic for our pupils to be inspired to not only take up table tennis, but also sport in general.

“At Rockingham Primary School we understand the importance of extra-curricular activities and the role they play in developing the whole child.

“After meeting the clubs’ chairman Colin Wilson and listening to some of the great work they had already started in their old premises, I felt that this was a fantastic opportunity for all parties to give them a new home here in The Arc Theatre at Rockingham Primary School.”

The launch included a demonstration by table tennis scholars from Charles Read Academy, in Lincolnshire, which operates a centre of excellence for table tennis and is home to some of the top young table tennis players in the country.

Rockingham pupils watched the reigning U13 National Champion and England U15 International player, Connor Green, and Team GB para player Dylan Tynan.

There was also time for some friendly rivalry when Prithvi Menon, a Year 3 Rockingham pupil and Corby Smash Table Tennis Club member, played his coach, Henry Arthur. Children were joined by their parents at a have-a-go table tennis session and battled the table tennis ‘robot’.

Mrs Hudson added: “I’m looking forward to seeing many of our children and parents giving the club a try over the coming months and enjoying the social and physical benefits that sport has to offer.”

For more information on Corby Smash Table Tennis Club visit www.corbysmashttc.co.uk or find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/corbysmashttc.