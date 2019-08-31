Corby’s Scottish tradition alive and well as Grampian pipe band expands

A pipe band that has been running in Corby for more than fifty years is appealing for new members after deciding to increase its numbers.

Corby’s Grampian Association Pipe Band is hoping to up its game by entering a second band at a higher level of performance and it needs new drummers and pipers to join to give it every chance of success.

The successful band was formed in 1968 and was originally the Stewarts and Lloyds Pipe Band until the closure of the steelworks when it took up residence at the Grampian club and changed its name.

Now the band has around 40 members and plays at Grade Four level in competitions across England and Scotland.

But now it wants to enter a band at Grade Three Level.

Pipe Sergeant Paul Dickson, who has been playing with the band for 36 years, said: “We’ve been quite successful at grade four but we’re now trying to get two bands together so we can compete at grade three.

“We really want to try and attract younger members as well as established players who want to get back into it or people who fancy doing something a bit different. The minimum age is probably about eight I would say. You don’t have to have any experience.

“I started playing at the age of eight. It takes a couple of years to be able to develop your skills but it’s a great environment and good fun.”

Paul said that the group was also keen to attract sponsorship from local businesses to help provide equipment and outfits for the second band.

“It can be quite expensive for us so we would love it if local businesses could get involved and help us out,” said Paul.

The band has taken part in five competitions this year and will play its final contest of the year at the All England Championships at Chatsworth House tomorrow (Sunday, September 1).

A meeting for anyone wanting to find out more about joining the band will take place next Sunday, September 8, from 11am at the Grampian Club in Patrick Road.