Corby's Neville House refurbishment runs into delays

The refurbishment of a prominent Corby town centre flat block is going to be three months behind schedule.

Neville House, which is currently shrouded in plastic, was set to be finished by the end of this month.

Neville House will not be finished until November rather than at the end of this month as first planned.

But the Labour-run council’s lead member for housing, Bob Eyles, has revealed that the build is now 12 weeks behind its planned finish date because of a number of issues.

He told the authority’s scrutiny committee on Wednesday (Aug 27) that the refurb of the 1950s five storey building is now progressing well after work stalling.

He said: “Planning took two months to get permission to put the scaffold up and then also with the scaffolding not going up we could not measure the windows and then had to take cladding off the front of the building.

That took four weeks and they had to cut whole front of building up.”

The refurbishment work was started last December and is being done by CAFOS Ltd.

The £1.5m million project, which is being paid for out of right to buy receipts, will see 12 two-bedroom affordable flats created.

The flats at Neville house, which sit atop a number of retail units, have stood empty for many years.