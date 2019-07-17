Corby's climbing centre shuts for good

Corby's climbing centre will not re-open after a buyer for the business couldn't be found.

The £250,000 centre in St Mark’s Road, near the town’s Tesco Extra, only opened on July 28 last year with a focus on the art of bouldering.

Corby's climbing centre.

In May it unexpectedly shut citing "health and safety" reasons and undisclosed financial issues.

They said the closure would be temporary and only a week later said they hoped to be open again soon before announcing last month they had seen a "high level of interest" from potential buyers.

But last night (Tuesday) they said the business will now be closing.

In a Facebook post the climbing centre said: "We are extremely sad to announce that following a period of working extremely hard to sell the business, we have been unable to secure a sale and we’re heartbroken to say the business will be closing.

"We’d like to thank our staff, customers and stakeholders for the incredible support and hard work through the project and cannot apologise enough that we have not been able to find a solution for you.

"As we move through the close down period we will continue any further discussions that may arise in that time to ensure we exhaust every possibility within our power.

"Throughout all the challenges the business has faced we have been continually been motivated by the fantastic community of amazing people at the centre. We thank you for this and can only hope you continue your climbing journey with other brilliant walls locally."

A number of people took to social media to ask when and how they would be refunded for passes, booked parties and pre-paid vouchers they would not be able to use.

One woman said: "What happens to the people who pre paid for a party and are still to receive their money back?? I’ve been patient as it happened in May and now I’ve being ignored for the last month.

"I sympathise for the closure but I am still owed a refund for a service which I paid for and you cancelled."

Another said: "Sorry you have not been able to reach a solution. What will happen to those who bought 10 session passes? We bought one that we were never able to use."

One man said: "Gutted this is closing. But also annoyed that you were happy to still take my money for 10 entries a few days before you announced you were closed.

"Shame on you and I’m sure I’m not the only one out of pocket."

The Northants Telegraph was unable to reach the climbing centre for further comment.