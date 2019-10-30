Corby rolls out red carpet for stars of silver screen at third Big Film Week

A Corby festival celebrating the small and big screen invited Golden Globe, Oscar and BAFTA award winners to share their environmmental messages.

The third bi-annual Corby Big Film Week welcomed movie star and environmental activist Virginia McKenna, ‘Blue Planet’ wildlife cameraman Doug Allan and Plasticine superstar Shaun the Sheep’s Aardmann Animation.

Kara Hamer, Paul Balmer and Virginia McKenna

Festival director Judy Caine said: “A good time was had by all. This year we had Virginia McKenna on the art of acting and her work with Born Free Foundation, Aardmann Animation showing Farmagedon and conducting an animators’ workshop making Shaun the Sheep and acclaimed cameraman Doug Allan from The Blue Planet series.

“We had 120 people aged from three to 73 making Plasticine Shaun the Sheep and the session was sold out.

“Virginia McKenna was visibly moved by her red-carpet entrance to the Savoy Cinema, arriving to a live rendition of John Barry’s title song ‘Born Free’ sung by Kara Hamer.”

Paul Balmer, creative director of the festival showed his film A Breath Of Fresh Air to launch a project inspired by the work.

Blue Planet's Doug Allan

He said: “A festival highlight was the workshop session following A Breath of Fresh Air. There was a day devoted to making a new film ‘Thinking Globally Acting Locally’ where we asked people to come up with ideas for a local environmental film to be shot in Corby.

“Some really good ideas came up and HD Media, the local community interest company behind the festival, will move to a shooting script stage soon for filming next spring.”

The festival was by closed with a Q&A session with wildlife cameraman Doug Allan best known for his filming in the Antarctic for Sir David Attenborough.

Paul added: “The environment has become a really hot topic. Doug Allan took questions from budding local wildlife camerawoman Emily Fisher - winner of the BFI One To Watch Award.

Doug Allan on stage

“He was so impressed that he’s invited her to Bristol to visit the studios. That’s why we do this - to encourage young people and inspire people of every age.

“But we couldn’t do any of this without the help and co-operation of our Savoy Cinema, Core Theatre, Northants Community Foundation and Corby Council so a big thanks goes to them.”

To get involved contact Judy Caine or Paul Balmer at corbybigfilmweek@hdmediacic.co.uk.