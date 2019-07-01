Corby residents have fun in the sun with poetry and Pimm’s

Residents and guests of a Corby care home have been inspired by performers at an annual open day event.

Seagrave House threw open its doors to show off its Occupation Road facilities as part of Care Home Open Day (Friday, June 28).

Open DAy: Corby: Seagrave House - National Care Home Open Day

Now in its seventh year, the chosen theme ‘Arts in Care’ celebrated the role art can play in care home communities.

Alongside poetry and the spoken word, Year 6 pupils from Rockingham Primary School presented songs from their upcoming school play Ali Baba and the Bongo Bandits.

Guests including the Mayor and Mayoress of Corby, Cllr Ray Beeby and his wife Toni, who joined the audience in the garden to listen to readings from Spike the Poet and writers from arts project Made in Corby.

Diane Morgan, wellbeing co-ordinator for Seagrave House, said: “I was absolutely over the moon with how the day went.

“The weather was great and we had a brilliant day.

“We had several people visit who had heard about the open day - they popped in to have a look.

“They live in the area and often pass by and had wondered what the home was like.

“They were amazed and really enjoyed visiting.”

Spike the Poet

During the afternoon refreshments were served with Pimm’s, a chocolate fountain and cake to celebrate resident Joan Tyler’s 96th birthday.

The Arts in Care theme also introduced a Made in Corby initiative heralding the start of a nine-week art project.

Residents will be encouraged to tell their lives writing stories and poems working with a team of writers.

Work created by the residensts for the project will be showcased at an event in The Core in March 2020.

Rockingham Primary School

Diane added: “It’s going to be a great project - the residents always surprise me with their talents and the project will allow them to tell their stories.”