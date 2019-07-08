Corby pupils hand cheque to hospice after fundraising dinner

A three-course feast prepared by Corby pupils raised almost £500 for Lakelands Hospice.

Sixth formers from Brooke Weston Academy handed over a cheque to the Corby-based hospice after a charity fundraising dinner at the school.

Earlier this term GCSE food preparation and nutrition students at the school were given a masterclass in producing restaurant quality food by an award-winning team at a local pub.

The owner and a team of chefs from the Tollemache Arms in Harrington worked all day and into the evening with students to prepare, serve and clear a three-course dinner for more than 50 guests. Guests paid a voluntary donation for their meals and the total will be split between The Anthony Nolan Fund and Lakelands Hospice.

The cheque was handed over by Year 12 students Rajan Khunti, Sharon Sajan and Maja Raczkowska, along with director of sixth form Nina Smith.

Marina Rae, Lakelands Hospice community fundraiser, said: "The students have completed an amazing challenge this fits perfectly with our Challenge 581 campaign, the 581 representing the number of patients that we have cared for with our ‘Hospice at Home’ service, since our doors opened in 2012.

"Thanks to the students and the amazing sum they have raised, which is going to help more people live in their community in the last few days of their lives."