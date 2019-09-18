Corby pub closes down for the second time this year

A popular Old Village pub has shut up shop only 18 weeks after it re-opened.

The hostelry and music venue closed with immediate effect on April 11, 2019, to the dismay of drinkers.

The sign on The White Hart in Corby Old Village

Six weeks later new licensee Paul Falzon stepped in and took on the lease from Ei Group plc, formerly known as Enterprise Inns plc.

Mr Falzon, who also ran the The Olde Three Cocks in Brigstock, had promised a 'family fun pub'.

Specialising in paellas Mr Falzon re-opened the pub at the end of May.

On Sunday evening, The White Hart's live-in manager had been told to put up a sign saying that the pub would be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

This morning (Wednesday) he was out of a job and out of the accommodation.

He said: "I was told by text that the pub was closing. I feel let down and surprised.

"I'm lucky enough I've got my own place to go to in Corby.

"I think Ei will come along today and board it up."

The licensee also ran the Olde Three Cocks,

It is believed that about 10 bar and restaurant staff worked at the pub.

One ex-patron of The White Hart said: "Apparently it's empty - It's very depressing we lost a cracking venue for a paella bistro.

"The pub was a fabulous music venue. With the food, events and the bands the previous landlord ran a good pub.

"It's just so sad. I really hope that it will re-open and that live music can be brought back to the Old Village."

A spokesperson for Ei Publican Partnerships said: “We would like to reassure customers that we aim to reopen the White Hart and Olde Three Cocks as soon as possible, following the recruitment of new publicans.

"We are committed to ensuring these sites remain attractive and thriving pubs at the heart of the local community, and we look forward to welcoming guests for a drink."