Corby primary pupils to get lessons on dangers of knife crime

A Corby PCSO who is leading the fight against knife crime with a trailblazing education programme is to expand his vital lifesaving lessons.

For the past two years, Steve Coles, who is the Schools Liaison Officer for the Corby Neighbourhood Policing Team, has been delivering a workshop on knife crime to all Year 9 students aimed at deterring young people from carrying knives.

Following its success, the workshop has now been adapted for a younger audience with the help of safeguarding staff at Woodnewton - a learning community and will be piloted at the primary school next month (July).

PCSO Coles will be holding three sessions for all Year 5 and 6 pupils at the Rowlett Road school in Corby, to highlight the consequences of carrying a knife.

He said: “It is a sad fact that knife crime is becoming normalised among our young people which is starting to filter down into our primary schools. To have an impact on knife crime, we need to start educating our children at a younger age.

“The majority of young people would not dream of carrying a knife however those who do, do so in the belief it is going to protect them. This is not true.

“Eighty per cent of knife crime victims, who themselves were carrying a weapon had their own blade used on them. Likewise, it is also a myth there are safe places on the body where you can stab someone or that small knives cannot kill.

“The workshop provides students with an insight into the devastating affect knife crime not only has on the victim and offender, but also their families, friends and the wider community.”

As part of the session, young people are encouraged to turn to their trusted adults if they have any concerns around knife crime or any other issues such as drugs or violence.

For those who are not confident to speak out, the workshop also raises awareness of Fearless, the youth service of Crimestoppers, which young people can contact anonymously.

Knife crime has been top of the curriculum for students across Northamptonshire this year after being selected as the subject for the 2019 County Schools Challenge (NCSC).

For more information about this service visit www.fearless.org