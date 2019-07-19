Corby pool party for 10th birthday celebrations

It’s a decade since Corby East Midlands International Pool opened and swimmers have been invited to a celebratory party.

On Wednesday, July 24, the anniversary starts early when the pool opens its doors to host a coffee morning for customers during the regular 50m swimming session between 7am and 9am.

From 9am customers can enjoy a swim - under 16s get in for free - with the session ending at 9pm.

The first lucky guests through the door will get birthday gifts including drinks cups, beach balls and bags as a thank you from Corby Council.

Throughout the day, swimmers and spectators will be able to view footage of diving on the big screen pool-side and there will be a display of photos in the foyer area to take customers through all the years of Corby Swimming Pool, including the old facility.

Making a splash from 5.30pm to 7pm will be a brief diving display; this will be followed by speeches and cake-cutting in the pool café.

Corby Council lead member for community Cllr John McGhee said: “It’s hard to believe a whole decade has passed since the opening of Corby East Midlands International Pool, and what a successful 10 years it has had.

“We’ve had some big names walk through the doors, from Olympic Swimmers and world champions, to Her Majesty the Queen on her visit to Corby – but of course the real reason behind its success, is our loyal customers and members.

“It is with great pleasure to offer free swimming and goodies on the 10 year anniversary – it’s the least we can do to say thank you, as without you all, we wouldn’t have reached this milestone.”

For pool members who can’t make the celebrations, they can still be part of the milestone as all members’ names will be placed into a hat for the chance of winning a free month’s leisure membership.