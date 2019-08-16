Corby photo art project champions community centre

A Corby community centre has become the home of a larger than life art installation, attached to the outside of the building.

Corby Community Arts’ Late Developers photography group has created the images for the ‘Life on Lloyds’ exhibition at Stephenson Way Community Centre.

l-r Kate Dyer, Ellen Burgess, Lola Dziarkowska, Susan Dunn

The black and white portraits are of the different people using the centre which have been printed on A0-size paper and attached to the brick using PVA glue and wallpaper paste.

The work was inspired by French street artist JR, an award-winning photographer whose pictures reflect places and the people who live in them.

Kate Dyer, art director of Corby Community Arts, said: “The response to the pictures has been very warm.

“Everyone has loved seeing pictures of their family, friends and others they know blown up on the side of the community centre.

Ellen Burgess sticks one of the images to the wall

“JR’s work concentrates on connecting the images of people in the places they live and that’s what we’re all about too.

“This is the third and final strand of our Life on Lloyds project funded by the Awards For All, made possible by The National Lottery.

“For the first strand we worked with parents of young children on a weekly photography project.

“We supported a crèche to allow the parents to walk around the area and take photos. The photos were then exhibited at Pen Green Family Centre.

Stephenson Way Community Centre, Corby

“Our second strand was an exhibition by the Late Developers photography group members, who produced 40 images to fill 40 frames we had been kindly donated.

“The pictures went on display at The Rooftop Gallery and have since been put on the walls of Stephenson Way Community Centre main hall.

“This installation is our third and final strand of the project and the ‘exhibition’ won’t be over until the pictures have started to deteriorate.”

The main photograph on the building is of the centre’s site supervisor Andrew Nisbet and his 11-month-old son Caleb.

Andrew Nisbet and his son Caleb in front of their portrait

He said: “I think it’s fantastic. It brings so much attention to the building that some people have assumed is not being used.

“My phone’s not stopped with people sending me photos of me on the house and with messages about it.

“I don’t mind being the poster boy for Stephenson Way Community Centre.

“When they took the photo of us I joked that it was a bit narcissistic but it’s going to bring attention to the centre and the art group - it’s brilliant.”

Kate added: “Everyone is welcome to come along to Stevie Way on Saturday (August 17) to help put the final photos in place on the wall.

“We want to show everyone the process and to participate and then stay for some refreshments.”