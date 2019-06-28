Corby park gets £35,000 equipment funding boost

Corby families have been invited to get active and enjoy the great outdoors at West Glebe Park next weekend (Saturday, July 6).

Thanks to a funding grant from Wren of nearly £35,000 Corby Council, in partnership with First for Wellbeing, has added three new attractions.

Corby: West Glebe Park new picnic table

New in time for summer are an outdoor concrete table tennis table, a shady seating area with picnic table and an outdoor gym area.

Open 24 hours a day and free to use, the fitness equipment comprises a multi-function training rig, fitness bench, hand bike, recumbent bike and ‘plyometric’ boxes – steps of different heights for leg exercises.

To celebrate the new and improved park, residents have been invited to an open morning on Saturday, July 6, from 10am to 11.30am where they can try out the new equipment.

Free activities will include football skills and games, tennis skills and games and table tennis coaching from Corby Town Table Tennis Club.

Corby: West Glebe Park new multi function outdoor gym rig,

The first lucky 15 children to take part will be gifted with their own table tennis bat to take home.

There will also be free circuit training sessions at 10am, 10.30am and 11am.

Corby Council’s lead member for community, Cllr John McGhee, said: “The new installations to West Glebe Park are welcome additions and I’m pleased that users will have lots more to do when visiting the park.

“We encourage our residents to take full advantage of the great outdoors so it’s important to us to give people as much motivation as possible to do so.

Corby: West Glebe Park new multi function outdoor gym rig instruction panel

“Hopefully the sun will shine and lots of people will pop down to the park next Saturday to see what new additions we have.”

Those who would like to take part in this training are asked to book their place through Corby East Midlands International Pool (01536 464643) or Lodge Park Sports Centre (01536 400033).

Wren awards grants for community, biodiversity and heritage projects from funds donated by FCC Environment through the Landfill Communities Fund.