Corby musician hoping to hit a high note in UK singing competition

Sophie has reached the semi-final the Open Mic UK competition

Sophie Lagan first performed solo in 2009 with a spot at the Everard Arms in Corby, ten years later she is due to take to a London stage in a UK-wide talent search.

Currently London-based, many of her family members will travel to the capital to support her at the show on Sunday, December 1.

The former Our Lady and Pope John student said: "My music could be described as sometimes soul, sometimes jazz or reggae, pop, rock or blues - to be frank it’s whatever mood I’m in.

Sophie will be bringing out her debut album next year

"I like to think the emotional content of the song is what speaks to people over the genre, what I can say is that my songs are all from the heart."

Sophie's mum Sally, her aunt Norah, her uncle Pete, brother Patrick and his fiancee Christy and niece Eva will be cheering Sophie on.

Her dad Franny will miss the semi-final but Sophie is very confident that she will get through to the grand final.

Sophie, 34, said: "I'm very confident that I will get through so my dad will come to support me in the final.

Sophie appeared on the Russian version of The Voice

"I will be doing one of my songs because the judges reward originality. Being in the competition will get me exposure and there will be music promoters in the audience."

She is no stranger to music competitions. In 2014, when working in Russia as a governess, Sophie entered the Russian version of The Voice, getting through the battle stages.

She said: "It was a challenging experience to say the least but helped me to grow as a performer and musician. My hopes for the future are unlimited - I feel like I’m at the beginning of a

tremendous journey.

"I hope to spend 2020 touring, playing festivals and promoting my new album and beyond that who knows. I hope people will join me to find out."

Sophie will be taking part in the London/East Area Finals on Sunday, December 1 at The White Eagle Club in Balham at the area final of the UK Open Mic competition.

For tickets contact Sophie via Instagram or Facebook .