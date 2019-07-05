Corby motorcycle menace shocks pedestrians

Police are urging people to be vigilant after a motorbike was driven recklessly on the pavement only yards from pedestrians on Oakley Road, Corby.

At about 1pm today a white motorcross bike passed several times from the direction of Burghley Drive, using the busy path which passes behind KFC.

Oakley Road, Corby

The rider, who was wearing a full balaclava and no helmet, then swerved past several parents pushing toddlers and babies in buggies.

People using the pavement looked horrified at the dangerous action.

During the manoeuvres the offender pulled several wheelies before speeding off in the direction of Lidl near to Gainsborough Road.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeman said: “We are working with partners, including the council, to tackle motorcycle nuisance and would urge anyone who may have witnessed any incidents to contact us with as much information as possible, including descriptions of the offenders and the bike they are riding.

“This will help us to collate intelligence in order to effectively target the offenders.

“Anyone with information should call us on 101 or use the online reporting form at www.northants.police.uk/reportonline.”