Corby modellers go full steam ahead for annual show

Corby and District Model Railway Society's as-seen-on-TV layouts will provide the centrepiece at their annual exhibition this weekend.

Even though the semi-final signalled the end of the line for Team Steelmen, they were allowed to keep the competition layouts made during Channel 5's The Great Model Railway Challenge.

Throughout the two-day exhibition, members of the team who took part in the contest will be available to chat about their TV experience.

Craig Tyler, Corby and District Model Railway Society chairman, said: "This year's exhibition has something for all with our interactive zone for kids of all ages to have a go.

"The zone includes a Lego layout, Underground Ernie, Tomy Thomas and 'Laithaichean sa Ghrein' - a solar-powered layout controlled from the front.

"Fourteen other layouts of varying size and gauge will fill the hall along with trade stands with the event being supported by Keith's Model Railways.

Detail of the layout

"The exhibition will also be the first time that the layouts constructed by Corby MRS on the Channel 5 The Great Model Railway Challenge will be making a public appearance with the team on hand to ask any questions."

Corby and District Model Railway Society's annual exhibition takes place on Saturday, October 26 from 10am to 5pm and Sunday, October 27 from 11am to 4pm at Ss Peter and Andrew Church Hall in Beanfield Avenue, Corby, NN18 0EH.

Entry is £4 for adults, children £2 and a family ticket £10. Tea, coffee and refreshments are available.

The landslip feature

Team Steelmen of Corby and District Model Railway Society with the layout that saw them steam into the semi finals of the Great Model Railway Challenge on Channel 5