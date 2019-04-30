Corby mental health charity to benefit from cycling fundraiser

A bikeathon to raise money for Corby Mind will be held this weekend.

The bikeathon at Corby’s Anytime Fitness Gym at Rockingham Park leisure estate in Princewood Road will see volunteers racking up 837 miles - the distance from Lands End to John O’Groats.

All the money raised will go to Corby Mind - a charity that is wholly funded by local donations.

Corby Mind helps people who have mental health issues by providing signposting as well as listening, advising and fighting the corner of those in need of help.

Volunteers are needed for the event which takes place on Saturday (May 4) from 6am to 6pm.

Donations from members of the public are welcome on the group’s Facebook pace or by visiting the Just Giving page