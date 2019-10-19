Corby man who left school with no GCSES is now running his own clothing label

Peter Towers walked out of Corby Community College as a teenager with no qualifications to his name.

But now his urban streetwear range Saint Pierre is celebrating a year in business with sales coming in from across the Atlantic.

The 32-year-old attended Queen Elizabeth School, and later Corby Community College, but left without a single GCSE.

He completed some City and Guilds and NVQ certificates but had no real idea of what he wanted to do with his life.

After pursuing a career in personal training he decided to start his own clothing brand which is now stocked in Roberto’s in Willow Place. His website sells to people from across the country as well as in New York and Paris, where he has a growing following.

His 30,000 Instagram followers have spiralled since hard dance DJ Ben Nicky began wearing his clothing.

Peter's 'flatline' caps feature Corby's postcode. NNL-191018-102744005

“It’s been pretty mad,” said Peter.

“I had my own nutrition page on Instagram and I was being offered products to promote on social media so I thought I’d go one step better and have my own label.

“December will be the end of our first official year in business and I can’t believe how it’s taken off.

“Hard dance DJ Ben Nicky reached out to us and wore some of our clothing and we’ve since had sales all over the place including in New York and Paris.”

One of Peter's promotional photoshoots took place locally - he's pictured here on the Kingswood estate. NNL-191018-102754005

The brand’s sellout ‘flatline’ cap features a nod to Peter’s hometown of Corby - with the NN18 postcode next to an arrow pointing east for the East Midlands and coloured red to represent the rose of Northamptonshire.

The name Saint Pierre comes from his childhood when his uncle used to jokingly call him Pierre.

He has shot promotional photos and videos for his all-black and white clothing in Ibiza and Corby - using local venues including Breakers Bar and Adrenaline Alley.

Peter, 32, says his proudest moments are when he sees people in Corby wearing his clothes.

“There’s a lot of people in Corby who are wearing it now and it’s so nice to have support from my home town.

“I left school with nothing. It just goes to show, a piece of paper doesn’t prove who you are.”

Like many small business owners, Peter started the brand on a shoestring budget.

“I did everything myself. I modelled the clothing and designed the clothes and built my own website,” he said.

“I did everything I possibly could to save money.

“But it can become overwhelming and now the brand is established we’ll be getting some help!

“I feel so proud when I go out in Corby and I see people wearing my clothes. I’m still humbled now every time I get an order.”

Peter, who grew up on the Beanfield estate, has three children aged six, eight and 12.

“I’m hoping to start a children’s range for kids from about four to 13.

“You do have to work a year in advance in this industry but it’s in the pipeline.”

The brand uses the slogan ‘Every saint has a past, Every sinner has a future.’ Its logo is an upside down cross to reflect its name - Saint Pierre is French for St Peter who was crucified on an upside-down cross.