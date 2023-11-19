News you can trust since 1897
Corby man who harassed Kettering woman jailed for 14 weeks

He’ll be behind bars for Christmas
Kate Cronin
Published 19th Nov 2023, 15:32 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 19th Nov 2023, 16:09 GMT
Northampton Magistrates' Court.Northampton Magistrates' Court.
A man who carried out a campaign of harassment on a former partner has been jailed.

Christopher Boyle of Tunwell Lane in Corby Old Village, appeared before magistrates in Northampton to deny one charge of harassment against a woman in Kettering.

The 35-year-old is said to have made repeated phone calls and sent threatening texts to the woman during a week in September. Boyle pleaded not guilty and stood trial but was found guilty by the bench.

He had already admitted a separate charge of threatening to damage her property during that same week.

Boyle was imprisoned for 14 weeks because of the seriousness of his threats. He was also made the subject of a two-year restraining order against the woman and will not be allowed to go to her address during that period.

He was also ordered to pay his victim £500 in compensation.