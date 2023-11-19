Northampton Magistrates' Court.

A man who carried out a campaign of harassment on a former partner has been jailed.

Christopher Boyle of Tunwell Lane in Corby Old Village, appeared before magistrates in Northampton to deny one charge of harassment against a woman in Kettering.

The 35-year-old is said to have made repeated phone calls and sent threatening texts to the woman during a week in September. Boyle pleaded not guilty and stood trial but was found guilty by the bench.

He had already admitted a separate charge of threatening to damage her property during that same week.

Boyle was imprisoned for 14 weeks because of the seriousness of his threats. He was also made the subject of a two-year restraining order against the woman and will not be allowed to go to her address during that period.