Corby landslip: trains disrupted and ‘no estimation’ for line reopening

Rail passengers are facing more misery this morning after the Corby branch line remained blocked just north of Corby station.

A train is stuck in mud from a landslide that happened at about 4pm yesterday leaving passengers stranded for up to seven hours.

The line flooded during yesterdays landslip near to Stephenson Way

East Midlands Trains said this morning: “Network Rail are on site assessing the damage and clearing the line.

“At present there is no estimation for when the line will reopen.”

Trains will be altered between Corby and Oakham and may be diverted.

The 06.03 from Melton Mowbray started at Corby

The 09:26 from Corby to Derby will not call at Melton Mowbray or Oakham

The 16:27 Derby to Kettering will not call at Melton Mowbray and Oakham

The 17:50 from London St Pancras to Melton Mowbray will terminate at Corby

All other services on the London St Pancras / Nottingham / Sheffield line are unaffected.

Ticket acceptance is in place with Cross Country all day.

Anyone with a delay of more than 30 minutes can claim compensation

Live information on the delays is available