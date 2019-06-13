Corby landslip: Dramatic scenes as second nightfall rescue attempt of derailed passengers begins

Up to 400 passengers are only now being rescued from two trains stranded by a landslip and flood water on railway tracks in Corby.

Some have been on one of the trains since 2pm.

British Transport Police, the fire brigade and the ambulance service are now all on the scene close to Stephenson Way.

A source on the scene said that the incident could have been ‘much, much worse.’

The worker who did not wish to be named said that the Pen Green Balancing Lakes had flooded the railway frequently during the past few years and that the train derailment could easily have caused more serious injuries.

“It’s a very near miss. This could have been a very serious incident,” he added.

Meanwhile, East Midlands Trains have released a statement that said that passengers were their priority.

“We are currently dealing with an-going incident in the Corby area which has been caused by flooding. The 14.34 service from London to Nottingham was involved earlier in a landslip near Corby Tunnel. All customers were safely transferred on to another train, the 13.59 Sheffield to London.

“However, the second train is now also at a standstill due to flooding near the tunnel. Network Rail has confirmed that the route is not passable so we are now working closely with Network Rail, the British Transport Police and the emergency services to carry out a safe evacuation of this train.

“While this is being prepared, our priority is to look after the affected passengers and to provide them with regular updates. We know the train is very busy and we are doing everything possible to get passengers on the move as soon as we can.

“Coach services are being arranged to transfer customers once they have left the train. Extra staff are on site to assist customers and provide refreshments.

“Safety is our absolute priority and we thank customers for their patience during these difficult circumstances.”

