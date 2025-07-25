Corby’s Lakelands Hospice has been awarded £27,910 for 'upgrades and refurbishments' from another £75m pot of government cash.

More than 170 hospices across England will receive a share of the funding to ensure patients receive the highest-quality end-of-life care in comfortable, dignified surroundings.

The cash injection, allocated through Hospice UK from the Department of Health and Social Care, will enable hospices to enhance facilities.

Lakelands Hospice, based in Butland Road, Corby is the only Northamptonshire facility to benefit from money in the second wave.

Lakelands in Corby /Mike Brown Photography

Since opening in 2001, Lakelands Hospice has helped more than 3,000 families in the North Northamptonshire, South Leicestershire and Rutland areas.

They help people living with life limiting illnesses such as cancer, COPD, heart failure, Multiple Sclerosis and Motor Neurone Disease.

The hospice does not receive any NHS or government funding and is entirely funded by charitable donations and support from the local community.

Lakelands Hospice is to receive £27,910, with Leicester-based LOROS (Leicestershire & Rutland Hospice) being given a £908,253 boost.

Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People, based in Loughborough, that serves the Northamptonshire area, will receive £433,026.

More than 170 hospices across the country will receive the funding announced by Minister for Care Stephen Kinnock MP.

He said: “Hospices play a vital role in our society by providing invaluable care and support when people need it most.

“At this most difficult time, people deserve to receive the best care in the best possible environment with dignity.

“I have seen first-hand how our funding is already making a real difference to improving facilities for patients and families. This additional funding will deliver further upgrades, relieving pressure on day-to-day spending.

“End-of-life care is crucial to our 10 Year Health Plan and our fundamental shift of moving more care out of hospital and into the community. We will continue to support hospices so they can deliver their vital work.”

Toby Porter, CEO of Hospice UK, said: “While this one-off investment has been very welcome, it’s critical that we continue to work with government to secure long-term reform to ensure hospice care is there for everyone who needs it, whoever and wherever they are.”