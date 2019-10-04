Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough rail stations to be spruced up

Rail stations across the north of the county will be spruced up as part of an East Midlands Railway scheme.

A plan to deep clean all 90 stations across the network - including Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough, is under way and is expected to be complete by early November.

Cleaning teams will be out and about thoroughly cleaning public toilets, jet washing platforms, removing chewing gum, cleaning and repainting walls, repairing scuff marks, cleaning windows and removing dirt and rubbish from hard to reach areas.

Local rail campaigner David Fursdon welcomed the news and said Corby's station in particular was due some maintenance, with a green substance covering areas and a fence falling down.

He said: "This is definitely good news. Now that East Midlands Railway have taken over the franchise it's good to see them getting down to the basics and brightening up our stations.

"When we have visitors coming into Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough the first thing they will see is the station and it's important to make a good first impression, so this should be welcomed."

Neil Grabham, customer services director at East Midlands Railway, said: "We know how important the cleanliness of our stations are to our passengers and it is good news that this additional cleaning programme is under way.

"Teams will be out and about across our network in the coming weeks to deliver this additional cleaning to all 90 of our managed stations.

"However, this is just a small part of our £20m investment plan to transform stations right across the network so they can become more integral parts of the communities they serve with better and modern facilities right across the network."