Corby, Kettering and Rushden green spaces win award

Green spaces across Northamptonshire have been recognised as some of the UK's best.

The Green Flag Award, the mark of a quality park or green space, has been given to a record-breaking 1,970 sites this year.

Rockingham Road Pleasure Park.

They include Hazel and Thoroughsale Woods in Corby, Rockingham Road Pleasure Park in Kettering and Hall Park in Rushden.

The Green Patch in Kettering was one of 42 spaces in the East Midlands to win a Green Flag Community Award.

Corby Council’s lead member for environment, Cllr Mark Pengelly, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive a Green Flag Award for the eighth consecutive year.

“We know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors, and this award celebrates the dedication that goes into maintaining Hazel and Thoroughsale Woods to such a high standard.”

Hall Park in Rushden.

Cllr Greg Titcombe, Kettering Council’s All Saints ward councillor and vice chair of the Friends of Rockingham Road Park, said: “The council and the Friends of Park Group are absolutely delighted to receive a Green Flag Award again.

"We know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors, and this award celebrates the dedication and community input that goes into maintaining the park to such a high standard.”

Further afield in Northampton, Abington Park and Delapre Abbey also won the Green Flag Award.