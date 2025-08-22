Corby journalist threatened with arrest amid 'harassment' accusations over story on shamed former police officer

A reporter from Corby was visited by a police officer and warned on her doorstep not to contact a subject of a story.

Sarah Ward, who has worked as a reporter in the area for more than two decades including two stints at the Northamptonshire Telegraph, now runs her own hyperlocal publication NN Journal.

A former British Journalism Awards finalist, earlier this year Sarah covered the story of former police officer and Wellingborough councillor Matt Binley, who was expelled from the Conservative party after historic allegations of a sexual nature re-emerged.

Those same allegations had led to Mr Binley – the son of former Northampton MP Brian Binley – leaving Northamptonshire Police back in 2009. At the time, misconduct proceedings against him were halted and no criminal charges were brought.

NN Journal reporter Sarah Ward was visited at home by police and warned not to contact a shamed former police officer. Image: Kirsty Edmonds

Along with this newspaper and other media outlets, Sarah reported on Mr Binley’s downfall back in February.

She contacted him on four occasions to give him his legal right to comment on each her stories, but has not contacted him in the past six months.

But this week she was astonished to receive a knock at her door from a Northamptonshire Police officer.

He told her he believed she had harassed Mr Binley and warned her not to contact him again. He said that if she did she could face arrest or prosecution.

In story about the incident on her own website, Sarah says: “In many years of reporting locally I have never experienced anything like it and regard this as an over stretch of police powers. We have a free press in this country and I have always stayed within the law during my reporting.”

She has now had an apology from Assistant Chief Constable Adam Ward.

Sarah told this newspaper that Mr Binley’s case had initially been closed in February, but was reopened in August after he again reported her to police – all without her knowledge and despite her not contacting Mr Binley in six months.

She said: “I am disappointed that Northants Police saw fit to visit my home without getting all the facts, but appreciate the quick response once I made a complaint to the media office.

Renowned media law advisor David Banks described the ‘chilling effect’ of the police’s actions and said that ‘nothing’ Sarah did could be ‘described as harassment’.

Assistant Chief Constable Adam Ward, Head of Local Policing, said: “I have personally spoken to Sarah in the wake of what happened and on behalf of the force, I would like to apologise to her for the way this was handled.

“There is some learning for the officer who made the visit, but there is also some for the wider force.

“We deployed an officer to the home of a journalist without considering whether this should have been escalated, at the very least to an inspector or chief inspector.

“A crime was recorded, as we are required to do when an allegation of an offence is made, but it was subsequently filed as no further action.”