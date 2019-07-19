Corby is blooming lovely - it’s official

Parks and pathways in Corby have been brightened up with a dazzling display of beautiful blooms.

After the previous flower beds were called ‘unattractive’ the Grounds Maintenance Team for Corby and Kettering has dug deep to design a new planting scheme.

The area outside the Cube

Flowers, including hanging baskets have been planted on grass verges, road barriers, outside the Corby Cube, in Coronation Park and through the town centre.

The latest project by Corby and Kettering Borough Council’s shared Street Scene service aims to bring Corby back to its former glory when flowerbeds were a prominent part of the town, particularly George Street’s civic centre.

Summer planting includes pretty pelargonium, bee-friendly begonia and the perfumed potunia variety of petunia, with seasonal planting carryng on through to winter.

Corby Council’s lead member for environment, Cllr Mark Pengelly, said: “This is a welcome project and it’s great to see more colour throughout the borough just in time for the summer.

Flowers have brightened up Corby

“With the news that Corby will become part of a unitary authority in the future, it was important to us that we create a legacy project for the town and what better way to do that than to bring a taste of ‘old Corby’ back to the borough to compliment what we have now.”

Kettering Council’s portfolio holder for the environment and strategic delivery, Cllr Ian Jelley, said: “The grounds maintenance team have done a fantastic job in brightening up the borough, and this is another example of the valuable and progressive work that our shared services achieve across Corby and Kettering.

“The new flowers bring a sense of community to the town, and will certainly have a positive impact.”