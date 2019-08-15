Corby industrial units could create 1,200 jobs

Up to 1,200 jobs could be created in Corby under new plans for more warehouses and industrial units.

Warmflame Developments want to build the units just off Curver Way on land within the Tata Steel site, near Matalan and the disused railway line.

The application site.

Between one and four units could be created with a total size of up to 45,000 sq m. Potential occupiers are not known at this stage.

A planning statement said: "The proposed development could deliver in the range of 600 to 1,200 jobs, based on acknowledged industry standards, depending on the final mix of uses and the specific end users.

"The application proposals seek to provide a sustainable re-development of previously developed land, which will be of high design quality and will include mitigation of biodiversity interests...there are good opportunities for local workers and good accessibility by non-car modes."

A similar scheme was proposed for the site in 2017. The developers say the new scheme is likely to have two or three units if approved, with access through the southern end of Curver Way.

One proposed masterplan for the site.

One masterplan for the site suggests there will be 454 car parking spaces and 130 HGV spaces.

Estimates say the development will bring an additional 91 peak traffic movements in the morning and 79 extra peak traffic movements in the evening.

Planning documents admit this will make two junctions over capacity and plans outline two sets of junction improvements that could take place if the application is given the go-ahead.

At the A6116 Steel Road/Birchington Road junction the developers plan to widen the Steel Road (west) approach and change road markings on the Birchington Road approach.

They also plan to re-allocate lanes on all approaches at the A43 Stamford Road/A6116 Steel Road roundabout.

A planning statement added that the application will benefit local workers and the north Northamptonshire economy.

It said: "The proposals have the potential to create a significant number of new jobs in the borough.

"With proximity to housing in the wider areas beyond the industrial estates over time more of the employees may be expected to come from the local area, especially as the workforce increases in the future."

The plan will now be considered by Corby Council.