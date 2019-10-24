Corby ice rink opening delayed

Set to provide a festive treat for thousands of people in Corby this Christmas, the town's first large-scale ice rink was due to open tomorrow

But the operators have been forced to delay the opening due to a ‘technical issue’.

A spokesman for the Ice Leisure Group, which is ruining the rink, said: “Regretfully we need to push back our opening date due to a technical issue with some equipment whilst we source a new part. We anticipate early/mid next week but will keep you updated.

“We understand the disappointment this may cause and can only apologise, but are looking forward to opening in Corby shortly.

“If you've already prebooked for this weekend we will be in touch.”

Here are more details on the rink and how to book your place.

WHAT? The ice rink has been organised by Willow Place owners Sovereign Centros and will be in a fully-enclosed, window-sided marquee. The ice will be real, so bring your mitts, and will span 25m x 12m - slightly larger than the size of the training pool at Corby Swimming Pool. There are regular disco evening sessions.

WHERE? The rink is at the Elizabeth Street side of the Willow Place surface car park.

WHEN? It was due to open at 10am tomorrow (October 26) but will now open next week. It is then open every day from 10am to 10pm during the school holidays. It's then open every Saturday from 10am to 10pm, from 10am to 8pm on Sundays and from 4pm to 8pm from Monday to Friday (closed Mondays and Tuesdays in November). It closes on January 5. Sessions are 45 minutes long and 100 people can skate at once.

HOW? You can book online here or just turn up and pay on the day. A range of ice-skates, illuminated polar bear skating-aids and double-bladed trainer skates will be available for hire. Adult tickets will cost £9.50 per session including skate hire and £7.50 for children.

From November 29 until December 1 there will be a Victorian-themed travelling market alongside the skating rink. On sale will be a selection of handcrafted and unique Christmas gifts as well as festive food and drink, including spiced wine, a hog roast and roasted chestnuts. To add to the festive spirit, there will be juggling, stilt-walking, circus skills workshops, balloon modelling, magics shows and more. Entrance to the market is free.