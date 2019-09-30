Corby ice-cream dial-a-dessert van chimes with customers

A Corby ice-cream entrepreneur has launched his winter menu with hot desserts being offered alongside traditional cones.

Brian Alexander, owner of Big B’s Ices, wanted to diversify to make his vans pay their way all year round.

One of Brian's Mr Whippy vans

Now his Mr Whippy vans offer warm puddings with delicious ice-cream, as well as a huge range of toppings.

The 34-year-old said: “I needed to diversify - our seasons are getting shorter and shorter what with snow in May so we wanted to tick over.

“We introduced hot desserts to sell with the ice-cream – now we offer ice-creams from midday to about 7pm and deliver desserts in the evening.

“Our desserts go down really well, especially on a Sunday lunchtime.

The hot desserts include a general swirl of ice-cream

“I get my inspiration from things I see in supermarkets and the general public contact me via Facebook to tell me what they would like.”

Brian has two Mr Whippy vans, using the La Cucaracha chimes, doing rounds in Corby with his sister Courtney behind the wheel of one, and Brian in the other.

Completing the family business are Brian’s two daughters 12-year-old Aaliyah, Teigan, 10, and Brian’s partner Susan, who help out when necessary.

Top of the sweets chart is Brian’s chocolate fudge cake which is served with ice-cream with a choice of sauces including raspberry, lime, bubblegum, strawberry, chocolate, toffee and caramel, sprinkled with nuts, marshmallows or hundred and thousands, all topped off with chunks of the customer’s favourite chocolate bar.

Favourites include hot chocolate brownies with a choice of toppings

Brian estimates there are seven other ice-cream vans working in and around Corby and the surrounding villages but says only his vans offer the hot desserts option.

Working in the industry since he was a 15-year-old ‘van boy’, Brian admits he has never wanted to do any other job than be an ice-cream man.

He said: “I’m proud to be an ice-cream man - I’d love to be an ice-cream man forever.

“I bought my first van when I was 25, and now I’ve got three.

Comes with sprinkles

“We do parties, public events and we’re very popular at weddings.

“If people want us at an event all they have to do is message me and we’ll be there.”

Brian hopes that his business will last long into the future with his younger daughter Teigan showing a keen interest following in her dad’s footsteps.

He added: “My vans are modern with low emissions but I can see a time when it would be good to have an ice-cream parlour if it was in the right location.”

Big B’s Ices can be contacted via Facebook or go to www.bigbsices.co.uk.

Customers can choose any topping they like