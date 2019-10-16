Corby house prices increase four times more than national average

Property prices in Corby are rising on average four times more than the average in England.

Between August 2018 and August 2019, the house price in Corby increased by 4.8 per cent, compared to 1.1 per cent across England.

Statistics from the government's house price index show the average house price in Corby increased from £185,179 to £194,052.

Even with the rise in property prices, Corby remains good value with an average house price £57,181 cheaper than the England average of £251,233.

House prices may be more expensive in nearby Kettering and East Northamptonshire, but both areas had a small dip in house prices.

In Kettering, prices have remained almost stagnant with a decrease between August 2018 and 2019 of 0.1 per cent, from £205,721 to £205,604.

In East Northamptonshire, the average price fell from £237,867 to £236,059, a decrease of 0.8 per cent.

The news comes as Corby was named as one of Britain's booming towns by Savills' estate agency, assessed where was most desirable for homeowners and employers based on property prices, communities and growing populations.

The estate agency assessed 438 towns in England and Wales that are home to at least 20,000 people and listed their top 22 towns, one of which was Corby.

Savills' assessment found house prices in Corby have increased by a massive 29.3 per cent since June 2016, more than any of the other boomer towns.

Leader of Corby council, Cllr Tom Beattie, said: "It is fantastic to see positive articles like this which gives the Borough of Corby the excellent reputation it deserves.

"Corby is a place where jobs are being created, the population is increasing year on year and house sales are buoyant.

"I am confident that growth and the aspiration to live and work in Corby will continue in the years to come”.