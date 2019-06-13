Corby hosts free Father’s Day arts and crafts session

Children have been invited to decorate a mug for their dads on Saturday (June 15) to mark Father’s Day, which takes place on Sunday.

The free workshop is being hosted between 10am to 2pm (while stocks last) in Queens Square, Corby.

The event is part of a regular series designed to give Corby shoppers an enhanced shopping experience in the town centre. The most recent event offered youngsters the chance to meet exotic animals.

Corby’s town centre management team are currently finalising a programme of free art and craft, live music and children’s entertainment for the popular ‘beach party’ event which takes place throughout August.

All the details of the event can be found at here.