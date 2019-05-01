Corby hospice challenges YOU to help beat fundraising target

Corby’s Lakelands Hospice has challenged the public to take part in a month-long fundraising initiative.

The hospice will begin #Challenge581 in June, to remember all 581 patients they helped with their Hospice at Home service, aiming to smash their £17,500 fundraising target.

Groups, schools, businesses and individuals have been urged to be creative, wacky and zany to raise as much money as they can for the charity which receives no Government or NHS funding.

Marina Rae, community fundraiser for the hospice, said: “We are incredibly proud and humbled to say that we have fulfilled the last wishes of 581 local Corby people by caring for them in their own homes, surrounded by their loved ones in the last few days of their lives.

“Our #challenge is in remembrance of all 581 patients and their families and to highlight the amazing work of our dedicated team of Hospice at Home nurses.

“Every penny donated by the Corby borough will be truly appreciated.”

Four local primary schools are already busy fundraising in an enterprise initiative called the Bright Sparks challenge which ends in June.

Marina will once again challenge herself with two very different challenges.

Throughout June she will be ‘candy girl’ with a fabulous candy-inspired outfit and has challenged herself to sell a minimum of 581 mixed bags of sweets for a donation of £2 each. Three of the bags will have a £10 note hidden inside.

Any businesses wanting to invite Marina in so staff can purchase her sweets should contact the hospice.

On June 6 at The Grampian Club she will take on a personal challenge by bravely ‘firewalking’ in memory of her brother Malcolm, who died in a house fire in 1991 aged just 14.

Marina said: “The challenge of completing a firewalk will be emotionally very difficult. My closest friends and family understand the personal connection this challenge has with me.

“However, I will proudly walk each step in his memory, face and overcome my greatest fear and raise vital funds for Lakelands Hospice too.”

The hospice is hoping as many people as possible will get involved to help smash this year’s target.

People can get involved and take on the firewalk themselves, host a one-off fundraiser or through a variety of events throughout June. A fundraiser pack is available from the hospice.

All funds raised will help Lakelands Hospice’s nurses provide more nights of care.

The Hospice at Home team offers high quality nursing care for the terminally ill who live in the Corby area and wish to be at home rather than in hospital in the last weeks or days of their lives.

The team of dedicated nurses support patients so they can die peacefully, with dignity, in their own home surrounded by their loved ones.

Lakelands Hospice relies on the generosity and goodwill of local people, businesses, trusts, grants and their own fundraising activities enable the hospice to provide their Hospice at Home service free of charge to all of their patients.

The hospice first launched #Challenge300 in August 2015 after supporting its 300th Hospice at Home patient, raising £2,339.

The following year when a further 82 patients had been supported by the service, #Challenge382 was launched and they raised an impressive £7,429. Lorna McFadyen, owner of ABC Hairdressers, was the top individual fundraiser in 2016 after bravely shaving her head and raising £1,729 towards the grand total. To date no individual has beaten this amount.

2017 saw the launch of #Challenge439 when a further 57 patients had been supported by the service. The hospice challenged the borough of Corby to help raise £10,000 and they did not disappoint, raising a whopping £12,428.31.

In 2018 #Challenge518 was launched when a further 79 patients were supported by the service.

Lakelands challenged people to help raise £15,000 and again they did not disappoint.

An array of events took place including: 26 people bravely firewalking, mufti days, bandioake, Cardifest, Tesco Party in the Carpark, store events, Shire Gathering, a jazz evening and yellow collection boxes in various locations. In total, a staggering £16,786.02 was raised.

This year will be the challenge’s fifth year and will be #Challenge581 with a further 63 patients having being supported by the Hospice at Home team.

Lynn Davies, Hospice at Home co-ordinator, said: “On behalf of our patients, their carers and families we would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has risen to the challenge in the past and those participating this year. You are all truly amazing.”

Two of the major supermarkets in Corby, Asda and Morrisons, have invited Lakelands Hospice to hold #Challenge581 events in their stores during June . If you would like to join the Lakelands Firewalk Angels team and firewalk on Thursday, June 6, or to get involved to help the hospice smash their fundraising target, contact Marina on 01536 747755 or email marinarae@lakelandshospice.org.uk.

To sponsor Marina visit her JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/marina-rae1