Corby Grow Festival’s heavenly highlights of sun, fun, moon and drums

Corby’s annual arts spectacular is set light up the streets with a giant inflatable moon, high-wire acrobats dancing under a sun and illuminated drummers parading.

The third in the Grow Festival series, the February festival will see the town centre transformed with art installations and multi-sensory experiences.

Museum of the Moon

Commissioned by Made in Corby and co-produced with The Core at Corby Cube, organisers have promised another weekend of ‘fun and entertainment’.

Helen Willmott, director of Made in Corby, said: “Grow is a series of outdoor arts festivals that has seen thousands of people descend on Corby’s town centre for a weekend of fun and entertainment in both 2018 and 2019, and promises to be even more spectacular in 2020.

“The festivals are inspired by the elements necessary for healthy growth – first Water in 2018, then Food in 2019 - and over the weekend of Febraury Friday 7 and Saturday 8, 2020, the town centre will be animated with light.

“Amongst the highlights are a magical music and light parade on the Friday evening with the Spark! drummers and a spectacular aerial dance finale from Heliosphere on Saturday night that will delight people of all ages.

Aerial dance from Heliosphere

“The Core at Corby Cube will host the iconic Museum of The Moon light installation and sprinkled around the town centre you’ll find many surprising walkabout acts, multi-sensory experiences and enchanting performances.”

The Grow Festival will be joining forces with Leicester-based contemporary arts development group ArtReach to incorporate their Corby Mardi Gras event in 2020. Northamptonshire’s Britain’s Best Surprise campaign will also formally launch their 2020 Year of Arts and Culture initiative at Grow Festival.

Helen added: “Whilst Grow remains predominantly free to attend it is far from free to produce as it relies on public funding from Arts Council England through the National Lottery, as well the generosity of audiences and sponsors.

“To find out more about supporting the charities who run Grow Festival please contact Vanessa Oxspring on development@madeincorby.co.uk or call 01536 267895.”

The sponsorship pack is available for download from www.growcorby.co.uk