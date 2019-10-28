Corby ghost train on track for frightfully good fun for all ghouls and boys

A Corby club will be opening its doors for Halloween offering frightening fun train rides around its spookily decorated track.

Corby and District Model Railway Society will unlock its gates for its spook-tacular ride-on ghost train around its Halloween decorated headquarters in Kelvin Grove.

Corby and District Model Railway Society will be running a spook-tacular ghost train for guests

As well as close encounters with spooky skeletons, petrifying pumpkins and wicked witches, guests will be able to take a trip on the ghost train - if they dare.

Craig Tyler, chairman of the society, said: "There will be seven dancing skeletons, witches, spiders, pumpkin animations, trick or treat sweets, and inflatables.

"We literally have a ghost train - one of our locomotives has been painted white with a ghostly face added.

"We've got loads of lights and members of the society will be dressing up.

"It's free to get in and the train ride is 50p per person so a family can come along and easily have change left from a £10 note."

The ghost train experience takes place tomorrow (Tuesday, October 29), Thursday (October 31) and Saturday (November 2).

Rides take place from 6pm to 8pm at the Corby and District Model Railway Society headquarters, located close to West Glebe Park in Quarry Close (just off Kelvin Grove) Corby, NN17 1AZ.

Admission is free with laps of the track costing 50p. Refreshments of light snacks and drinks will be available.