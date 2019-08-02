Corby gears up for free, fun play day

Corby children have been invited to a fabulous and free family fun-packed play day.

With National Play Day just around the corner, Corby Council has promised to make it a day to remember.

On Wednesday, August 7, Corby’s West Glebe Park will transformed into a fun-seekers paradise with families of all ages welcome to take part in the jam-packed programme full of fun.

To make the most of the event, the council has combined its B-Active Family Fun Festival and the annual Cyclefest with the play day to boost further the wide range of activities on offer.

From midday to 4pm the park will host games, face painting, glitter tattoos sports and crafts - all for free.

For people wanting to try get healthy and active there will be outdoor spin classes, walking football, walking netball and even a pedal-powered smoothie making bike. Fun-seekers can play in the giant sandpit, challenge their friends with garden games, pop over to the bubble station or prepare to get soaked on the ever popular water slide - bring a towel.

Cycling fans can hop on the saddle of one of the crazy bikes and take them for a test drive and cyclists are also being encouraged to bring their bike along for a free bike MOT by ‘Dr Bike’.

The bike fun continues with a BMX Street Show by Danny Butler.

Those who prefer to be creative with arts can create a masterpiece at Foxy’s Woodland Crafts whilst mums, dads and carers can get competitive with the family sports day.

Visitors can relax watching a display by Corby Borough Council’s Health and Fitness Team or join the ‘Big Healthy Picnic’ where people can bring their own lunch.

Corby Council’s Lead Member for Community, Cllr John McGhee, said: “National Play Day is something Corby Borough Council has been celebrating for many years now and I thank the Friends of West Glebe who have been involved in gaining funding from the Northamptonshire Community Foundation this year to allow us to put so many fun activities on for all the family.

“Hopefully the sun will shine next Wednesday and lots of people will come out to play.”

The event is free to attend but refreshments are available to buy.