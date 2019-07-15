Corby food fair to become annual event

A food and drink fair at Rockingham Castle showcasing the best of local produce was such a success it will be made an annual event.

The two-day festival saw thousands visit the castle near Corby, many for the first time, on July 13 and 14 with 30 food and drink specialists from Northamptonshire and the surrounding area showing off their artisan products.

Thousands visited the food fair.

Taking place mostly inside the historic castle, the show was the county’s only indoor event of its kind. It will now become a regular occurrence on the local food and drink calendar.

The one-off reduced entry fee also allowed visitors to experience the castle grounds.

Rockingham Castle owner James Saunders Watson said: “The castle was absolutely buzzing, and our ancient rooms came alive as people enjoyed some of the finest handcrafted food and drink our county has to offer.

“Our vast grounds were perfect for guests to sit and enjoy some of their delicious purchases too. We had all sorts from sweets, fudge and high-quality alcohol, to baked products, condiments and spices, and fine meats.

"We hosted this event because 2019 is the Northamptonshire year of food and drink, but it was such a success that we will be doing it again.

"We’ll make sure Rockingham Food and Drink Fair gets better and better each year, and keeping it open to local exhibitors will always be a big focus.”

The next big family event at Rockingham Castle will be ‘Vikings of Middle England’, taking place on August 25 and 26. The event will include battle displays, a history camp and more.