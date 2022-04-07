Corby firm's Stansted installation gives fans VIP football experience

A Corby firm has made it possible for air passengers to be snapped with their favourite Premier League sporting stars and score VIP prizes as they jet off from London Stansted Airport.

Award-winning Emerald House Associates (EHA) have successfully teamed up with agency Ratcliffe Fowler, who designed the airport promotion for Cadbury, which was built and installed by EHA.

Travellers can enjoy a taste of VIP treatment in the new, immersive, interactive premier project allowing passengers to pit their scoring skills in a dynamic digital challenge.

Emerald McNamara, business development manager at Emerald House Associates, said: “The team at EHA were thrilled to creatively collaborate again with Ratcliffe Fowler on this latest prestigious project for their client Cadbury.

“This major airport activation is on a much larger scale to the Cadbury FC project which proved so popular at Birmingham Airport. There are additional new elements including the skills test challenge, where avid gamers can score points, which enhances the experience.

"Our goal was to create and install an activation that would win over passengers and create an interactive, immersive, exciting experience showcasing sporting stars and the Cadbury range.”

Football fans were able to enjoy a meet and greet session at the installation with football legend Harry Redknapp, who made a star appearance at the site.

Passengers can pose for photos alongside their favourite football stars selected from a range of Premier League clubs.

Luxury display industry experts EHA’s specialist services include 3D design, large format printing and acrylic fabrication, creating and supplying installations at all the UK’s major airports.

The unique installation’s football-themed features include showcasing signed shirts by Premier League players Harry Kane, Virgil van Dijk and Hugo Lloris.

Using the Cadbury purple, the installation incorporates a range of innovative technological features, including an augmented reality podium with QR code which generates a stadium to appear on participants’ phones with a player scoring a goal.

The distinctive dug out style seating area includes additional elements constructed and fitted by EHA including bespoke metal framework, goal post and raised flooring.