Corby firm RS Components raised more than £1,000 for WaterAid after its five-strong cyclist team racked up more than 60 miles in the Anglian Water Cycle Ride 2023 off-road challenge.

The challenge spanned miles of tracks, starting and finishing at Rutland Water, taking in the reservoir loop including the peninsula and heading through trails in the surrounding countryside towards Market Harborough and back.

Chris Cruise, a member of the cyclist team and industry sector manager for utilities, power and communications at RS Components, said: “Anglian Water is a customer of ours at RS and we were keen to support the challenge not just because of this, but because the WaterAid mission is such a crucial one. People all over the world should be able to readily access clean water and toilet facilities, which are elements that are often taken for granted in life.

Left to right: RS cyclist team members Craig Stasik, Richard Graham, Daniel Childerhouse, Chris Cruise and Liam Andrews

“To be able to take part and raise funds for a great cause was an honour, and the challenge itself, while gruelling, was fantastic fun for us as a team and something so many of our colleagues and RS really got behind, which spurred us on.

“I’m delighted we exceeded our fundraiser target of £1,000 raising £1,112 so far and counting.”

Water Aid is a charity that aims to help bring clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene to everyone, everywhere. RS Components’ fundraising efforts have helped to boost the Anglian Water Cycle Ride 2023 off-road challenge overall target of £20,000.

The RS team participants cycling alongside Chris were Craig Stasik, Richard Graham, Daniel Childerhouse and Liam Andrews.