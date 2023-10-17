Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A family in Corby will host a Halloween event at their house to raise money for The Air Ambulance Service.

The event will be held over three days (October 29, 30 and 31) at 174 Rowlett Road from 5pm to 9pm.

Annual Halloween @ 174 is a well-known event in the community and draws in hundreds of visitors.

(From right to left) Andrea's daughter, Sharney, Andrea's partner, Paul, Andrea, and Sharney's partner, Jade.

It’s run by Halloween lover Andrea Kane and her family who go all out decorating their home, transforming it into a Halloween wonderland.

Andrea said: “I’ve always done Halloween and I’ve always loved Halloween as a person.

“We do it over three days, we decorate the front of the property, hallways, living room, dining room, into the back garden and then they come down the middle alley to keep traffic flow smooth.

“We have to do it over three days because we have hundreds coming every year.

“Every penny we raise goes directly to Air Ambulance, no matter how much it sets me back financially, which it does every year but I’m a sucker to my own games because I love Halloween.”

Each room of their home is decorated with a different theme each year.

Andrea said: “It’s decorated Halloweenie, each room has a theme but we have certain props that our regular followers love to find.

“We have fully animated props and static props. We try to keep it on a level so the kids aren’t totally terrified but it’s generally the adults that scream.”

Entry to the event is free but donations, which go to The Air Ambulance Service, are welcome. This year they’ll be running a raffle which will cost a £5 donation to The Air Ambulance Service.

This is their third year raising money for the charity.

Sharney Kane, Andrea’s daughter, said: “It doesn’t matter how much it is but anyone that does donate £5 will be entered into our three-part raffle. Even if people donate a pound it’s still all going to the Air Ambulance.”

The event is continually growing each year, getting bigger and bigger.

It was initially only run on one day (Halloween), and only the front of the house was decorated, but each year the event has expanded.

Two years ago, after Covid, the family opened up the back of their property as part of the event and last year was the first time in which the inside of the house was included.

The event has also since been made a three-day event due to the sheer number of people coming.

Andrea said: “We’ve always done it, it’s just something we’ve always done and it’s just got bigger. The last five years is when it’s got crazy.”

In their two previous years, they’ve managed to raise about £2,500 for The Air Ambulance Service.

They’re anticipating an even bigger crowd this year and are hoping to raise another £2,000. They’ve already made more than 600 bags of sweets in preparation for the children visiting.