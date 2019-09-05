Corby eco homes to go on display

Modular eco homes which offer residents "ultra-low" energy bills will go on display in Corby this weekend.

An open event is being held at the Etopia Corby development in The Avenue, Priors Hall Park, where 47 homes are being launched.

Inside one of the homes.

The homes feature an earth energy bank which stores heat energy and a battery to store electricity.

The developers say they have made the houses on Priors Hall Park 25 per cent bigger than the Government's national space standards.

People have been invited to view the showhome and learn more about the development at the event, which takes place from 10am to 6pm on Saturday and Sunday.

