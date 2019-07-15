Corby DJ Danny set to rock party island

A Corby-born DJ will be playing the biggest gig of his life to thousands on the party island of Ibiza.

Danny Upex, known as DJ Dupex, will be bringing his mixing skills to Vice Parties & Time To Groove @ Ibiza Rocks Bar.

Danny Upex - aka DJ Dupex

After practising his DJing hobby in his bedroom, Danny posted his music on Instagram where he was discovered and offered a job DJing.

A PE teacher at Brambleside School Kettering before following his DJ dream, he is now unleashing his own brand of house music in clubs across Europe’s top resorts.

The 24-year-old will be playing in front of 3,000 people as a special guest for the hour-long set using a CDJ deck - a digital music player used to manipulate tracks.

Speaking from poolside at the Napa Rocks Hotel, the Cyprus venue for the Pambos Pool Party, Danny said: “Hard work does pay off, you’ve just got to trust the process.

Danny Upex in action

“In 2017, I came to Ayia Napa on the hope of winging it being a DJ, only ever DJing in my bedroom and the odd set here or there.

“That summer, after not having a clue how to play on CDJs, Ben Curtis and Ben Taylor (Ben & Btay) gave me the chance to play the first ever Vice Parties at the old Starskys but only if I played on CDJs.

“After Vice Parties’ success over the last three summers with Ben & Btay, I’ll be flying over to Ibiza to play on July 22.”

He commutes between the holiday islands of Ibiza, Zante and Cyprus and often plays up to four gigs over a 24-hour period - his first starting at 11am and finally finishing at 5am the next morning.

Danny, who attended Kingswood Primary School and Corby Community College, added: “I’m looking forward to welcoming my parents, Tracey and Tony, to see me play a gig this September.

“I owe them everything. It’s going to be great to show them what I do.

“I went to university and got a job but I wanted to follow my dream as a DJ and I’m living that dream.”

As well as preparing for the biggest gig of his career, Danny has also set his sights on chart success, releasing his music on Spotify and Soundcloud.

Check out his music https://soundcloud.com/danny-upex