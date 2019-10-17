Corby DIY SOS transformation is COMPLETE thanks to an army of local volunteers

Builders, tradespeople and volunteer helpers have banded together to ‘change the lives’ of a Corby family.

Along with the famous ‘purple shirts’ and presenter Nick Knowles, the BBC DIY SOS Big Build team has undertaken a huge rebuild of the Hutchison’s home in Poplar Road, Corby.

Nick Knowles told the volunteers: "This is who we are." NNL-191017-143941005

Son Jordan, 16, has cerebral palsy and epilepsy and can’t use his hands so his parents had tried to get their home adapted to help him get back some independence.

But the build went wrong and they were left with an unfinished house.

Producers at the long-running BBC show stepped in and asked local people to help - and tradespeople came forward in their hundreds.

This morning (Thursday, November 17) the build was completed and revealed to the tearful Hutchison family.

Nick Knowles with the Hutchison family with Jordan (centre) who has cerebral palsy NNL-191017-144559005

Addressing the assembled gang of workers outside the family home, Jackie said: “Before you guys came here, our life was a mess. The last 12-months have been horrendous.

“Having a look around the house and seeing how generous you’ve been has been amazing.

“You have no idea what you’ve done, how it’s going to change our lives.

“I can’t believe how many people have turned out off their own bat.

There were more than 150 people involved in the build NNL-191017-143952005

“I am so proud to live in Corby.

“We’ll never forget what you’ve have done for us.

“For Jordan, this is life-changing.”

Dad Colin said: “Every room in that house is phenomenal. It’s overwhelming.”

Kyle, 12, said: “We thank you so much. We love the house and youse have all left something there for us.”

Jordan, 16, said that he was happy to finally have some independence and was excited to have a key fob of his own.

Producer Hamish Summers told the builders: “It’s remarkable that everybody here fit in that tiny little house.

“The standard of work there was amazing.”

Tearful presenter Nick Knowles said: “We’re constantly being set against each other in politics, with Brexit and all the goings-on nationally, but that’s not how we are as a country.

“This is how we are as a country.

“Don’t let them take the lead on what we are. We know what we are.”

The transformation of the home will be featured in series 31 of DIY SOS which is expected to be screened next year.