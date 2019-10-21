Corby DIY SOS family: “There aren’t enough thank yous in the world to say thank you”

A Corby family whose house has been transformed by TV’s DIY SOS has thanked everyone who helped.

Jackie and Colin Hutchison applied to the popular BBC TV’s show to adapt their Poplar Road home for their 16-year-old son Jordan, who has cerebral palsy and epilepsy.

DIY SOS volunteers start work on the Hutchison's home

Their previous attempts to extend their house had run into trouble when funds ran out, leaving the family home an unusable shell.

Jackie said: “There aren’t enough thank yous in the word to say thank you.

“The whole experience has been amazing. I was uptight about handing our house over. It was scary but it’s beyond our dreams what they’ve done.

“I was at breaking point and I don’t know what I’d have done it this hadn’t happened. It’s like a dream come true.

“It’s like we’re living in a show home or being on holiday all the time.”

Their new home was revealed on Thursday after more than 80 volunteers started work earlier this month.

Pool-mad Jordan, 16, who attends Tresham College in Kettering, said: “I love it, it’s a million times better.

“I can now be independent. I can shower on my own, go to the toilet on my own and get myself ready.

“It’s life-changing for me and for mum and dad. Before I would have to call for help but the shower’s non-slip - it’s wicked.

“It’s mental what they’ve done. There’s not enough thank yous.”

Dad Colin, who is Jordan’s full-time carer, said: “I personally want to thank every single person who helped and then I want to thank them all over again.

“They are our saviours.

“Jordan has done so much for other people with his fundraising so maybe this is karma.”

Jackie said: “Everyone we have dealt with has made us feel comfortable and were just amazing, so thoughtful and friendly.

“We generally don’t have much and we’ve had to keep going.

“I would say to people who feel like they are down and out to keep going - keep applying.

“Having the whole town helping has been amazing.”

The DIY SOS Big Build show will be broadcast in the new year.