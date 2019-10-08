Corby DIY SOS Big Build begins

The rebuild of a Corby family home is under way as BBC TV's DIY SOS volunteers turned out to help.

More than 80 volunteers started gutting the home belonging to 16-year-old Jordan Hutchison and his family this morning (Tuesday).

DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles and some of the volunteers

Jordan, who has cerebral palsy and epilepsy, has been living at his grandmother's house after the family ran out of funds when a building works stalled.

They had been helped by a volunteer builder who had been trying his best to help out.

Paul, a 'Robin Hood' builder, came to their rescue by paying his team but not himself and doing it out of goodwill.

His team had managed to build the walls of the extension for a wet room and accessible bedroom for Jordan but the house was a shell, with extensive plumbing, re-wiring, windows, doors and flooring all to be installed.

Jordan Hutchison with is brother and sister

The DIY SOS team have moved on to the site to finish the job.

Hamish Summers, series producer of DIY SOS: The Big Build, said: "The response has been incredible - double the normal.

"We put out leaflets around the town and had 700 replies in the first 24 hours. It's been absolutely amazing.

Hamish added: "We have now got 84 people working on site - the turnout is incredible."

Gordon Binley

Bailey's Skip Hire and Recycling Ltd have offered to remove all the rubbish from the site throughout the eight-day build.

Michelle Hill from Bailey's said: "We estimate we will take away 40 skip fulls which is the quantity we'd expect to do when builders do a 'rip out'.

"We're a family company and owner Nathan Bailey volunteered to help straight away to help.

"The people of Corby always come together."

Lee Cowell and Michelle Hill of Bailey's Skip Hire

Retired carpenter and former Corby Council clerk of works, Gordon Binley has volunteered his expertise.

The 76-year-old, who lives in Geddington but grew up in Corby, said: "I worked on a Big Build in West Bromwich about a year ago.

"I wanted to volunteer because I know what it's like to have a family member go through difficult times.

"This is a really good cause and being a Corby lad myself I had to help."

TW Composting, which has a site in Corby, will be providing all of the compost for the garden which will be transformed and landscaped.

Laura Hills, a landscape gardener from Essex will be staying in a tent for two weeks to enable her to work on the project.

Ollie Toseland and Paul Abraham from Geddington

She said: "I've worked on the Big Build before and it's a bug and a real buzz.

"It's exciting to come and meet everyone, feel the camaraderie and seeing the community coming together."

Ollie Toseland and Paul Abraham, both from Geddington, have taken time off their jobs to join the build team.

Ollie, who runs Toseland Building and Maintenance, said: "I'm losing a week's wage to help so this young lad can have a house."

Builder said Paul: "I signed up straight away. My son had cancer so I want to help people the way people helped me."

Corby Town fan Mark Killgallon, a carpenter, has taken holiday from his job as a site supervisor for three Corby schools to help out.

Usually at found at Woodnewton, Exeter or Prior Hall Learning Communities, Mark said: "It's been great to see the Corby spirit in action.

"It's my home town and I know friends of the family. I had to do this."

Firms from across Northamptonshire have been involved with every aspect on the construction business taking part.

Plumbing and central heating firm S.T. Holford in Kettering have donated two members of staff to work full-time on the site.

Heating engineers Haydn McCann and Taylor Morgan will be working alongside three other groups of plumbers working on the house.

Haydn said: "We want to help out the family."

Taylor added: "We've never seen anything like it before on a house site before."

Producer Hamish added: Without local companies it would come to a stop.

"If each person gives a little bit, then a little bit adds up to a lot."

Corby Town fan Mark Kilgallon who has used his holiday to help

Plumbers Haydn McCann and Taylor Morgan

The rear garden is cleared by volunteers